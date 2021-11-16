It will be a busy week for officials in Cleburne County this week.
A public hearing is for ambulance service in the county is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18 at the county court building, 922 S. Ninth Street.
The public is invited to attend.
The November quorum court meeting will follow the public meeting. On the agenda is a request to appoint Rebecca Prince to fill a vacancy on the Cleburne County Library Board.
A plethora of ordinances will be discussed finalizing budget items for 2022, including fire department sales tax fund, sheriff’s office pay scale, and compensation, rural fire department fund, board of equalization compensation, starting salaries, number of county positions and salaries per position, including quorum court members.
Ordinances regarding ambulance service throughout the county will be discussed as well.
Across town at the Heber Springs Community Center, the city council will meet at 6 p.m.
Included on the city’s agenda under new business is an interlocal agreement with Survival Flight.
Other items include a recycling truck grant update, getting a trailer for the street department, discussion on the airport lease, discussion on a alcohol tax, and appointing a new council member to Ward 2, position 1.
