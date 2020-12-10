It wouldn’t be the holidays without a discussion about who does what and who pays the bills.
After Heber Springs City Alderman Paul Muse addressed the Cleburne County Quorum Court regarding documentation of a verbal agreement between the city and county regarding the county operating the city’s non-emergency police dispatch, and when there’s not a pandemic, housing the city’s misdemeanor offenders. The city has not paid the county a verbally agreed upon amount for these services for three months.
The ensuing discussion ended with the quorum court passing a motion made by Justice of the Peace Sam Henegar that, effective Jan .1, 2021, the county will no longer handle the city’s non-emergency police dispatches, house misdemeanor offenders, and will charge the city a $50 per day fee per inmate for housing felony offenders.
“That’s what happens when you don’t pay your bills people,” Henegar said after the motion passed.
Justice of the Peace Roger Pearson voted no, Justice of the Peace Sean Blackburn abstained, and Justice of the Peace Jay Culpit was absent.
The Sun Times will have more coverage of tonight’s meeting and any forthcoming agreements in our next issue.
