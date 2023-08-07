The Cleburne County Quorum Court will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the courts building, 922 South 9th Street. The agenda is light with reports expected from the Emergency Servicces Oversight Committee and the Budget Committee. The quorum court will consider one proposed ordinance to amend the county’s budget, to add $6,500 to the county landfill budget for parts and repairs.
In July the quorum court passed Ordinance 2023-25 budgeting $77,000 to the Cleburne County Sherriff’s Office to purchase a new vehicle and package, along with $30,000 insurance the sheriff’s office collected from two totaled departmental vehicles.
The quorum court also passed Ordinance 2023-24 amending the compensation for Cleburne County Election Commissioners to receive $125 per day; Ordinance 2023-23 budgeting $3,000 for the Cleburne County Aging Center for generator repairs, and Ordinance 2023-22, which is an interlocal agreement with the city of Heber Springs for the joint effort of providing an advanced life support/emergency medical service base at the Mountain Aire Fire Station.
