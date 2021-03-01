The Cleburne County Quorum Court met at 6 p.m. Thursday, after their normally scheduled meeting had to be delayed due to the winter weather a few weeks prior.
“I want to brag on the state highway department and our road crew. They worked every day during that winter weather,” said Judge Jerry Holmes in a brief interview Monday morning.
The judge said the county weathered the winter storm fairly well, although there were some livestock losses.
The Cleburne County Court Annex Building was awarded a $1,000 grant from the Blue and You Foundation to pay for an automated external defibrillator and the juvenile officer grant has been extended for the county into May.
The court decided which members would be on the budget committee and discussed amounts to be appropriated for electrical work at the county courthouse. The quorum court also discussed establishing zoning regulations for the county.
“The county and committees are working on getting ambulance services out in the county,” Holmes said.
The judge said he'd advise voters in Heber Springs to vote yes in the upcoming special election on Tuesday, March 9.
“I think it would be a win-win for residents and businesses here in Heber Springs,” Holmes said.
The next meeting will be Thursday, March 11, at the Cleburne County Courts Building, 922 South 9th Street.
