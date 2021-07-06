The Cleburne County Quorum Court will be meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss a draft proposal to expand emergency medical response throughout the county.
The proposal suggested funding a $125,000 annual subsidy to Survival Flight for a two-year-period to help with the expansion costs in staffing a response vehicle south of the lake and north of the lake. While many communities have a volunteer fire department of some sort, they may not have the correct equipment, or an adequate number of available first responders.
Last month the ambulance committee delivered a draft proposal to the court which sparked a lengthy discussion regarding the franchise between the City of Heber Springs and Survival Flight. However, during the June city council meeting, the existing franchise agreement was not brought up publicly for discussion, although several members of the quorum court were in attendance.
In other county business, the quorum court will consider allowing The Sand Wedge Restaurant at 5 Kustrin Drive in Drasco, to apply for a private club permit with the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, and an ordinance establishing driving violations and penalties to be imposed upon conviction. “Public highways” means any highway, county road, state road, public street, avenue, alley, park, parkway, public driveway, or any other public road or private road used by the public or public place in Cleburne County and any, city, village, or incorporated towns within Cleburne County.
The ordinance reads in part:
Violations
It shall be unlawful for any person to drive or operate any vehicle in such a careless manner as to evidence a failure to keep a proper lookout for other traffic, vehicular or otherwise, or in such a manner as to evidence a failure to maintain proper control. It shall be unlawful for any person to operate or drive any vehicle on the public thoroughfares or publicly used private properties in the County of Cleburne in violation of the following prohibited acts:
Improper or unsafe lane changes on public roadways;
Driving onto or across private property to avoid intersections, stop signs, traffic control devices, or traffic lights;
Driving in such a manner or at such a speed so as to cause a skidding, spinning, or sliding of tires or a sliding of the vehicle;
Driving too close to or colliding with parked or stopped vehicles, fixtures, persons, or objects adjacent to the public thoroughfares;
Driving a vehicle which has any part thereof or any object extended in such fashion as to endanger persons or property;
To operate any vehicle in such a manner which would cause a failure to maintain control;
To operate or drive a vehicle wherein or whereon passengers are located in such a manner as to be dangerous to the welfare of such passengers; or
To operate a vehicle in any manner when the driver is inattentive and such inattention is not reasonable and prudent in maintaining vehicular control.
Restrictions
No person shall drive a vehicle on a roadway at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing.
In every event, speed shall be so controlled as may be necessary to avoid colliding with any person, vehicle, or other conveyance on or entering the roadway in compliance with legal requirements and the duty of all persons to use due care,
How fast is fast?
The maximum speed limits set forth shall not apply to controlled-access highways should such highways be developed.
Upon investigation, the Cleburne County Judge shall determine the maximum permissible speeds on county roads, which shall be effective when appropriate signs giving notice are erected along the road.
The County Judge may fix the maximum permissible speed of trucks with a capacity of one-and-one-half tons or more at 10 mph below the maximum permissible speed for automobiles.
Impeding flow of traffic
No person shall drive a motor vehicle at such a slow speed as to impede the normal and reasonable movement of traffic except when reduced speed is necessary for safe operation or in compliance with the law.
School zones
No person shall operate a motor vehicle in excess of 25 mph when passing a school building or school zone during school hours when children are present and outside the building.
Following too closely
The driver of a motor vehicle shall not follow another vehicle more closely than is reasonable and prudent, having due regard for the speed of vehicles and the traffic upon and the condition of the roadway.
Passing
The driver of a vehicle overtaking another vehicle proceeding in the same direction shall pass to the left at a safe distance and shall not again drive to the right side of the roadway until safely clear of the overtaken vehicle; and
Except when overtaking and passing on the right is permitted, the driver of an overtaken vehicle shall yield to the right in favor of the overtaking vehicle and shall not increase the speed of his or her vehicle until completely passed by the overtaking vehicle
No vehicle shall be driven to the left side of the center of the roadway in overtaking and passing another vehicle proceeding in the same direction unless the left side is clearly visible and is free of oncoming traffic for a sufficient distance ahead to permit overtaking and passing to be completely made without interfering with the safe operation of any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction or any vehicle overtaken.
In every event, the overtaking vehicle must return to the right-hand side of the roadway before coming within 100-feet of any vehicle approaching from the opposite direction.
No vehicle shall, in overtaking and passing another vehicle or at any other time, except upon a one-way roadway, be driven to the left side of the roadway, under the following conditions:
When approaching the crest of a grade or upon a curve in the roadway where the driver’s view along the roadway is obstructed;
Within 100 feet of traversing any intersection;
When the view is obstructed upon approaching within one hundred feet (100’) of any bridge, and
Where official signs are in place directing that traffic keep to the right or a distinctive center line is marked.
Fines
The sum of the fine for a first offense is not to exceed $300 and/or 8 hours of community service, or both. Any offender who shall within six months thereafter be convicted of a second violation of such section, may be fined a sum not exceeding double the penalty. For a third conviction and subsequent violation of a section within six months after the date of such violation, he or she may be fined a sum not exceeding triple the penalty provided for in this ordinance for a first violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.