The Cleburne County Quorum Court will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, in the courts building at 922 S. 9th Street. There will be two reports given, one from the Emergency Services Oversight Committee, and one from the Budget Committee. The quorum court will have the third reading of an ordinance regarding Tumbling Shoals/Mt. Ida fire dues. The quorum court will also consider several amendment ordinances including one amending the Survival Flight Contract; amending the county budget to purchase a $3,000 generator for the Cleburne County Senior Center; and amending the sheriff’s department budget for the purchase of two vehicles along with uplift packages, for $77,000. The quorum court will also consider compensation for election commissioners to be $125 per day. Additionally, the court will discuss an interlocal agreement with the city of Heber Springs for the purpose of placing an advanced life support/emergency medical service base at the Mountain Aire fire department.

