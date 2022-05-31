Ramsey signs with WBU

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- ASU-Beebe Spring 2022 Chancellor’s and Deans’ Lists Announced
- Arkansas Trucking Names Top Driver, Safety Professional
- Students graduate from Harding University
- Buffalo National River hosts second weekend of events celebrating the park’s 50th anniversary
- Arkansas Trucking, State Police Address CDL Testing Backlog
- Home aide shortage threatens care for developmentally disabled Arkansans
- Spann named executive director, CEO of Northwest Arkansas Land Trust
- PROFIT FROM IT: Health Savings Accounts Are Great, but Can You Save Too Much in One?
- Cleburne County Extension Homemaker Clubs celebrates 91 years of volunteer work
- Forestland Owners: Get Paid to Complete First Tree Thinning
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
80°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 80%
- Feels Like: 85°
- Heat Index: 85°
- Wind: 4 mph
- Wind Chill: 80°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 05:54:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:18:35 PM
- Dew Point: 73°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Tonight
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. High 77F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Loading
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.