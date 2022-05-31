Ramsey signs with WBU

Jadyn Ramsey, a senior at Pangburn High School, signed his letter of intent, committing to play basketball with Williams Baptist University on Monday, May 16. The signing took place in front of the student body at Tiger Arena. He was accompanied by his family as well as Coach Austin, Williams Baptist University Head Coach, Coach Jones, Pangburn High Boys Basketball Coach, and Coach Crisp, Pangburn Baseball and Golf Coach.

 Submitted photo

