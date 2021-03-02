[Editor's note: Compiled from Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office reports]
A Heber Springs resident was arrested on drug-related charges after sheriff’s deputies reportedly found methamphetamine and other paraphernalia in his vehicle.
Kenneth B. Louer, 55, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, both Class D felonies, following the Jan. 19 incident.
According to a felony probable cause affidavit, a Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office deputy decided to pull up to Louer’s “older model white car” when he noticed the vehicle was parked “next to the side door of the Valero gas station” along Highway 25.
As the deputy pulled up to the vehicle in question, he noticed Louer was inside the vehicle and was “leaned over towards the middle of the vehicle.”
The dispatch center confirmed the 55-year-old Heber Springs man was on probation, and the deputy soon asked Louer if he could search the vehicle. According to the report, Louer gave police the OK to search his vehicle.
The affidavit states police found “a silicone smoking device” in one of Louer’s pockets. The Heber Springs man also had a bag with “a crystalline substance that later field tested positive for methamphetamine.”
According to the report, Lauer had 0.27 grams of meth with him on the night in question. Lauer, who also had a syringe with him, was ultimately arrested on drug-related charges and taken to the Cleburne County Detention Center.
Woman with syringes in purse asks police for ride
A woman who reportedly called the sheriff’s office requesting a ride was arrested after a deputy found syringes loaded with methamphetamine in her purse.
The incident happened in November 2020, and formal charges were filed against 39-year-old Jana M. Taylor in February 2021, according to online court records.
The felony probable cause affidavit filed against Taylor states she called authorities on Nov. 27 requesting a ride from a residence on Old River Road to an address on Second Street in Pangburn.
Deputy Cody Maher noted in his report that he agreed to take the woman to the residence on Second Street, but said he would need to “search her belongings before [he] let her get in [his] vehicle.”
Taylor gave the deputy the OK to search her purse, the report states.
“Upon searching her purse, I found two syringes,” Maher wrote in his report. “I field tested the syringes and they both tested positive for methamphetamine. I placed Jana in wrist restraints and transported her to [the] Cleburne County Jail.”
Online records show that Taylor has since been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.