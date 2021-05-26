Forge Institute announced today the addition of Retired Major General Joe Wilson to the organization’s advisory board. Gen. Wilson bears more than three decades of experience as a leader in the United States Air Force, holding numerous assignments in maintenance and logistics both at home and abroad. He has held staff positions at three Major Commands and Air Force Headquarters.
“My career in aircraft maintenance and logistics, and my experience as an Airman and senior leader in the United States Air Force, taught me to be a communicator and problem solver,” said Gen. Wilson.
As Vice Commander of the 189th Airlift Wing, Gen. Wilson was charged with establishing the 223rd Cyber Operations Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, where he first collaborated with Scott Anderson, who currently serves as Executive Director of Forge Institute.
“Scott and I were given keys to an empty building and received verbal instructions from the Secretary of the Air Force to establish a Cyber Squadron in eighteen months,” recalled Wilson. “I told Scott ‘let’s do it in nine months.’ He said ‘let’s do it in six.’ We did it in five.”
Anderson, an eight-year veteran of the Air Force, is enthusiastic about Wilson’s new role at Forge Institute. “Gen. Wilson’s wisdom, communication skills, and willingness to think outside the box are why he is a fantastic addition to our advisory board.”
The Forge Institute Advisory Board is composed of former and current members of defense and anti-crime institutions such as the CIA, FBI, and U.S. Military. The purpose of the advisory board is to lend specialized guidance to Forge Institute’s mission to transform Arkansas into a rallying point for cyber defense.
“I believe Arkansas is well suited to become a rally point for cyber,” explained Gen. Wilson. “From my experience in standing up the 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron, I know we have broad interest and support from federal, state, and local leaders and government, and that includes state universities and school districts.”
Forge Institute is an active leader in Arkansas’ growing cyber-community, providing cyber training to Arkansas’ workforce and numerous tech-based companies. Gen. Wilson begins his advisory role with Forge Institute immediately.
