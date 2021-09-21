Little Red River Annual River Clean Up is scheduled for Sept. 2. Maps of the river and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers can choose their section of the river they want to pick up trash in and out of the river. Volunteers with boats and volunteers on land are both needed. Since COVID prevented last year’s annual clean up day, we have a lot of trash to get out, so the Little Red River Foundation need as many volunteers as possible. Food and drink will be provided. Check-in station and lunch will be located in the parking area at Beau’s Lobo Landing Marina.
