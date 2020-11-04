Road Runner and the Arkansas Community Foundation are partnering on a new giving program to support grantmaking initiatives in four areas of the state. From November 1 through December 12, select Road Runner locations will donate a portion of each Champs Chicken meal sold to four of the Foundation’s affiliates.
“Now more than ever, our state’s nonprofit and philanthropic organizations need our financial support to fulfill their missions,” said John Harris, Coulson Oil’s president and CEO. “Coulson Oil is proud to partner with Arkansas Community Foundation to carry on our long tradition of giving back to those we serve.”
To participate in the giving program, customers may visit Road Runner’s stores in Conway (545 Skyline Dr.), Heber Springs (1500 Bypass Road), Little Rock (13400 I-30 and 800 South Broadway) and Texarkana (5720 Four States Parkway in Arkansas as well as 4101 North Kings Highway, 1632 Richmond Road and 4603 West 7th St. in Texas).
“During these unprecedented times, Arkansans are looking for ways to help their neighbors in need,” said Heather Larkin, the Foundation’s president and CEO. “This new partnership is an easy way for donors to participate in grassroots charitable giving and support their communities.”
Road Runner will reduce the price of Champs’ meals by $2 and donate $2 of each meal sold directly to the Foundation. All proceeds will benefit Giving Tree endowments in the Texarkana area and Cleburne, Faulkner and Pulaski counties. Once received, the donations will be invested to provide regular, broad-based grants for local causes such as food pantries, domestic violence shelters, education, literacy and more.
About Coulson Oil & Road Runner
Since it got its start nearly 50 years ago, North Little Rock-based Coulson Oil has grown into a multi-branded distributor of gasoline and diesel fuel. Today it offers two of the top-branded fuels – Shell and Valero – services and products to more than 200 convenience stores and fuel outlets in Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma.
In 2012, Coulson Oil Company purchased two Road Runner convenience stores in Texarkana. Today, Coulson Oil also has Road Runner stores in Conway, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Heber Springs, Hot Springs and Little Rock. Each store prides itself on offering quality fuel at a value price, cold drinks and clean restrooms – all serviced by Road Runner’s friendly staff. For more information, visit roadrunnerstores.com.
About Arkansas Community Foundation
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible. For more information, visit arcf.org.
