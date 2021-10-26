Donation

In an effort to help improve literacy in the schools and help students learn the importance of education, the Rotary Club of Heber Springs and the Cleburne County Rotary Club joined forces to provide dictionaries to third grade students in the area. Schools receiving dictionaries included Concord, Heber Springs, Pangburn, Quitman, Rose Bud, and West Side. A total of 361 students were given a dictionary that will be theirs to keep at the end of the school year.

