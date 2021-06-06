First Electric Cooperative will award a $2,000 college scholarship to nine recent high school graduates living in the cooperative’s five districts.
Diego Rubio of Heber Springs High School received one of the scholarships.
Other scholarship recipients for 2021 include:
• Tuesday Melton of Bauxite; Benton High School
• Julio Acosta of Bauxite; Bauxite High School
• Abigail West of Ida; Concord High School
• Lee Glover-Langdon of Lonoke; Lonoke High School
• Eliza Smith of Austin; Cabot High School
• Aleigha Smith of Searcy; Searcy High School
• Avery Mahan of Houston; Bigelow High School
• Jessalyn Ahrens of DeWitt; DeWitt High School
Scholarships are funded by the co-op’s Operation Round-Up program. First Electric members who participate in Operation Round-Up volunteer to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next even dollar amount. That money is held in a trust and given as scholarships to high school seniors and as donations to local nonprofit organizations.
