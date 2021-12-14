Russell Brian Cooper was born July 31, 1962, in Bartlesville, OK, and passed away September 2, 2021 in Tallahassee, FL at the age of 59. He was proceeded in death by his father, Orvil (Frank) Cooper.
Russell is survived by his wife Lynne, mother Freda, brother Steve (Tammy), son Brian (Lily), son Brad, and stepson Jake Owens.
Russ graduated OSU in 1984 with a degree in Agronomy and began his career as a golf course superintendent. Russ loved Heber Springs, AR and especially Greers Ferry Lake. He was an avid and competitive sailor, certified diver, and past member of the Heber Springs Rotary Club. He loved the game off golf and promoted junior golf at every opportunity.
His years spent in Heber Springs on the lake were his happiest. A private memorial service was held November 26 on the waters he loved so much. May he rest in peace, Amen.
