LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders today launched helparkansas.com, a one-stop website for tornado recovery resources. This website includes information on federal, state, local, and charitable resources for tornado victims, as well as volunteer and charity opportunities for Arkansans seeking to help.
“Now that Arkansas is getting federal, state, local, and nonprofit assistance, we need a one-stop website where storm victims can find the resources available for their recovery. My administration just launched helparkansas.com to offer that information in one easy place,” said Gov.Sanders. “Tornado victims will be able to find the assistance they need, and those looking to help will find a way to volunteer or donate. We will continuously update this site as information changes.”
