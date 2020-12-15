SANTA PAWS

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Quorum Court levies monetary charges to city for housing felons
- Woman hides meth in diaper bag
- HSFD responds to 2 weekend fires
- Central fire department needs basics
- Run Santa Run
- Bulldogs fall to Southerners
- Cleburne County shooting victim identified; investigation continues
- Cop suspects violation while rerouting traffic
- RIVERLAND DONATES $4018 to CCC
- Rose Bud 59-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident Saturday on Arkansas Highway 36
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
32°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 32°
- Heat Index: 32°
- Wind: 0 mph
- Wind Chill: 32°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:11:05 AM
- Sunset: 04:57 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mainly sunny. High 49F. Winds light and variable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.