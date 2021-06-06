Hannah Elizabeth Walters earned a 4.0 GPA in the spring 2021 semester, securing a reputable position on the Southern Arkansas University's President's List.

Walters is a sophomore Agricultural Science (Pre-Veterinary Science) major from Quitman.

A total of 394 students were honored on this semester's President's List.

Southern Arkansas University has announced that 514 students earned a 3.5 GPA or higher for the spring 2021 semester and have been named to its' Dean's List.
 
Maddison Nichole Graham is a sophomore Pre-Nursing (BSN) major from Heber Springs.
 
Sarah Elizabeth Thomas is a sophomore Agricultural Education major from
Heber Springs.
 

