Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Arkansas...eastern Arkansas...north central Arkansas...southeast Arkansas...southwest Arkansas and western Arkansas, including the following areas, in central Arkansas, Conway, Faulkner, Garland, Grant, Lonoke, Perry, Pope, Prairie, Pulaski, Saline, White and Yell. In eastern Arkansas, Jackson, Monroe and Woodruff. In north central Arkansas, Cleburne, Independence and Van Buren. In southeast Arkansas, Arkansas, Bradley, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Jefferson and Lincoln. In southwest Arkansas, Calhoun, Clark, Dallas, Hot Spring, Ouachita and Pike. In western Arkansas, Johnson, Logan, Montgomery, Polk and Scott. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Wednesday morning * Showers and thunderstorms are expected over a large portion of Arkansas today and into early Wednesday morning. The rain could be heavy at times. Additional rainfall amounts of three to four inches will be common with locally higher amounts possible. * With storms expected to form and move repeatedly across the same areas and soils already saturated from recent rainfall, flash flooding will become a concern. Rapid rises on some streams and rivers are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to Flash Flooding. Flash Flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&