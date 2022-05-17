Cleburne County Community Foundation, and affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to four local high school students and three college students.
Nathan Johnson, Kylie Jones and Taylor Shively from Concord High School were selected as the 2022 recipients of the David Burnley Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded annually to a student(s) from Concord High School that demonstrates great citizenship among their peers.
Julia Arnett from Concord High, Jenna Gillespie, from ASU-Heber Springs, Olivia Candau from Henderson State and one anonymous student received the Jim and Jean Stanford Christian Health Scholarship. This scholarship was established to help high school and college students that are majoring in the medical field.
“Funding for these scholarships comes from Cleburne County families, businesses and individuals who want to support higher education and invest in our students,” said Susan Vowels, executive director of Cleburne County Community Foundation. “These donors determine the size and eligibility criteria for the scholarships they create, and we manage the scholarship process on their behalf.”
Each student was selected by the Education Committee of the Cleburne County Community Foundation board in a blind selection process.
Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria and is for area students pursuing higher education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities, intended college majors or pursuing a graduate degree. More information is available online at https://www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships/
Arkansas Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization with over a half billion dollars in assets, fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Foundation supports existing charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create initiatives that address unmet needs. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $314 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
