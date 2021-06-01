Following the review of the biennial report for the Arkansas State University-Beebe Veterinary Technology program, the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) Committee on Veterinary Technician Education and Activities (CVTEA) continued the program on full accreditation.
The Veterinary Technology program accreditation assures students that they have achieved specified learning goals, have met a competency threshold for entry into practice, and are eligible for professional credentialing and/or licensure.
Upon completion of the Associate of Applied Science in Veterinary Technology, students are qualified to take the AVMA Veterinary Technology National Examination to become a certified veterinary technician.
Veterinary Technology graduates may provide veterinary services under the supervision and direction of a licensed veterinarian who is responsible for the performance of that veterinary technician. Procedures that may not be performed include diagnosing conditions, prescribing medicine, and performing surgery.
Students must complete five semesters of the Veterinary Technology classes within the program. The General Education core classes can be taken during the day, evening, or online according to the student’s preference.
The ASU-Beebe Veterinary Technology program is under the direction of Dr. Kristie Coley, who is a practicing veterinarian. Students in the program are taught by a staff of certified veterinary technicians. Students wishing to apply for selection into the ASU-Beebe Veterinary Technology program are to make application by a specified date in the spring, spend observation hours in a veterinary clinic, and be interviewed by a selection committee.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic there is a 16 percent projected growth in the field of veterinary technology for the years spanning 2019 to 2029, with an annual average salary listed for veterinary technologists and technicians in Arkansas of $32,420.
ASU-Beebe also offers students an opportunity to become a member or officer of the local chapter of the Student Chapter of National Veterinary Technicians of America (ScNAVTA). Participation helps students learn the value of community service, as well as networking with other members locally and nationally.
The ASU-Beebe Veterinary Technology program began in Fall 2007 and graduated the first class in 2009. Provisional accreditation was awarded in June 2009. All AVMA CVTEA-accredited programs in veterinary technology must meet the Standards of Accreditation of the CVTEA to ensure the quality of the educational experience and the assessment of student knowledge and skills.
For more information about the ASU-Beebe Veterinary Technology program, call the program office at (501) 882-4573 or 882-4574, or visit the program website at www.asub.edu/vet-tech.
