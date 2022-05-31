Second Saturday Nite Bingo, June 11 at St Albert Church, 21 Park Rd, Heber Springs. We start with quick fire games at 6 pm. Good food at Concession Stand with delicious homemade desserts. Cover- all Jackpot will be awarded. Smoke free environment. Bring a friend and come join in the fun.
