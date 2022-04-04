The office of the Arkansas Secretary of State, in partnership with the veteran service organization “We Are The 22,” announces the launch of a Veteran Voter Initiative. Throughout the month of April, representatives of both organizations will be on the road, reaching out to veterans across the state to ensure that they are both registered and ready to vote. The #AR VetsVote hashtag has been established to highlight the initiative.
Thurston is recruiting support for the initiative from all Arkansans by asking them to dedicate their vote to a veteran they wish to honor or encourage.
During the month of April, Secretary of State mobile offices and members of the “We Are The 22” organization will be visiting veterans facilities and service centers across the state. At these mobile offices, Arkansas veterans and those honoring them, may register to vote and learn how to dedicate their vote in honor of a veteran or active service member.
“We Are The 22” is a veteran service organization conducting direct suicide prevention and responding to veterans in crisis. Named for the average number of American veterans committing suicide each day: 22.
“When a veteran is in the darkest place in their life, there should be someone out there that cares enough to go find them, to sit down with them, and tell them there’s hope,” said founder Mikel Brooks. Members of the organization will be present at the mobile offices to assist voters in offering encouragement to struggling veterans through the Vote for a Vet campaign. For immediate assistance to a veteran in crisis please call their 24-hour, vet-answered hotline at 1-855-WEARETHE22.
To participate, Arkansans may visit the tribute page hosted on the Secretary of State’s website and dedicate their vote to a veteran or an active service member by sending a message honoring their service tomedia@sos.arkansas.gov. Arkansas voters may also link their tribute to social media posts using www.sos.arkansas.gov/elections/vote-for-a-veteran and the #Vote4ARVets hashtag.
The voter registration deadline for participation in the preferential primary is April 25. The primary election will be held May 24. The general election will be held November 8, with an October 11 voter registration deadline.
