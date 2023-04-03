Semi load of food donated to Heber Springs ministry

HEBER SPRINGS — The nonprofit Women of Refuge Delivered (WORD) received a donation of 39,000 lbs. of dry goods on Wednesday afternoon from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A 53’ semi-trailer loaded with over 1,500 boxes of pasta, vegetables, applesauce, baking mixes, and detergent traveled over 1,400 miles to make the delivery from Salt Lake City, Utah. Wade Smith from F.L. Davis graciously provided a forklift to unload the 22 pallets as well as the operator Kenny Tygart.
The WORD is a nonprofit ministry that helps women struggling with addiction to get back on their feet. They have a 9-month program that supports recovery, life skills, volunteering, spiritual growth and job skills. Their mission is to teach women of God’s love to help them see themselves as God does, restoring families and friendships. They strive to be God’s light in a dark world so others can see God’s glory through the transformation of their lives. They have space for eight women at a time and have been able to support many women already since opening in May of 2022.
This donation was brought about by one of the women in their program finding The Church’s name and phone number on some donated soap and deciding to make a call. Ottelia Basart, one of the founders of The WORD, told her “It never hurts to ask.”
The women at the WORD are grateful for the donation and for the support of the community. Bobbie Sue Peckham, another founder, said, “I was at awe with the generosity of so much stuff that was given, and for those that showed up and helped. God deserves all the praise.”
The WORD hosts regular fundraisers and accepts donations to support their mission. You can find out more about their volunteer needs by going to their Facebook page or https://www.justserve.org/womenofrefugedelivered
Special thanks to Deals for providing pallet jacks and to the men from Complete in Christ and Forgiven Through Christ ministries who helped unload the truck.
