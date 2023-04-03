Semi load of food donated to Heber Springs ministry

Today

Cloudy. High 82F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 68F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy skies late. A few storms may be severe. High 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.