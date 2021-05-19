A 34-year-old serial car thief from Mount Vernon who rammed a stolen vehicle into unmarked police vehicles at the Shell service station in El Paso last September received a 10-year prison sentence earlier this month after pleading guilty to multiple crimes.
Robert Howard Eddy Jr. agreed in a negotiated deal May 10 in White County Circuit Court to plead guilty to class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening, class D felony aggravated assault on a family or household member, class C felony theft by receiving, two counts of class D felony aggravated assault and class A misdemeanor theft by receiving. A class D felony fleeing charge was nolle prossed.
Eddy received 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction for felony theft; six years for each count of aggravated assault and six years for terroristic threatening, and a year in the county jail for misdemeanor theft. The sentences run concurrently. He received 253 days of jail credit.
According to the affidavit written by White County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano, Eddy, a parolee and absconder, was spotted driving a stolen 2013 Chevrolet pickup last Sept. 29 and pulled into the Shell station in El Paso around 9:30 p.m. "as if he were purchasing fuel."
Investigators with the Faulkner County Criminal Investigation Division surrounded the vehicle and turned on their emergency lights. As they were attempting to arrest Eddy, he rammed the stolen truck into two police vehicles that were parked in front of him in an effort to flee.
"The manner in which Eddy operated his vehicle showed extreme indifference to the lives of multiple Faulkner County officers in the path of the vehicle," Biviano wrote.
Eddy had been "wanted for questioning in connection to incidents occurring in both White and Faulkner" counties, he wrote.
The White County incident occurred Sept. 23. The victim reported Sept. 25 that Eddy, whom she had dated, had entered her vehicle "and began acting erratically," possibly under the influence of drugs, when she stopped on Holleman Road in Rose Bud, Biviano wrote in the affidavit.
After getting her to drive to an area of Gravel Hill Road, Eddy reportedly choked the victim "with his arms/hands" before she was able to get out of the vehicle. The victim told Biviano that "it felt like I was dying," and photos showed "bruising on her neck."
A witness who called 911 also told deputies that while he was trying to assist the victim, Eddy "repeatedly cussed him and threatened him with death and serious injury," telling him he would "run him over" with the vehicle, Biviano wrote.
After Eddy was arrested Sept. 29, he reportedly admitted to putting the victim in a headlock and choking her.
Eddy also received 10-year sentences May 10, to run concurrently with his other sentences, in two other vehicle theft cases from December 2018 and March 2019.
One was for stealing a 2012 Toyota pickup March 18, 2019, from a residence in Rose Bud. The truck was driven through a yard on Daffodil Road on March 26, according to the affidavit, and left in a field after it ran out of gas. Eddy and a woman reportedly were later trying to put fuel in the vehicle when they were seen by the property owner and fled.
According to a statement from the woman June 26, Eddy had been driving the stolen truck for one to two weeks before contacting her March 26 to tell her he had run out of gas.
In the Dec. 10, 2018, case, the victim reportedly drove a 2013 Dodge Avenger to a residence on Deer Road in Rose Bud. Eddy and another individual were outside when she entered the residence and they took the car "without her knowledge, permission or approval," according to the affidavit. The vehicle was wrecked in Cleburne County later that day.
