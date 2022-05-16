Earlier this year Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund Program Manager Alodia Hankins reached out to SewingMachinesPlus with a unique request to help Single Parent Recipients learn to sew, and they answered by providing sewing machines, rotary cutters, sewing needles, scissors, and an assortment of accessories to help the ASPSF single parents with sewing workshops. This generous donation along with local Volunteers helped to provide a lifelong skill to those who wanted to learn how to sew.
“I want to learn to make a quilt for my grandmother. My grandmother is not able teach me; I want to be able create memories with her before it is too late. I want to sew with her and make her proud of me," said Adrian Munroe, an ASPSF Scholarship recipient.
“I always wanted to learn how to sew but never had anyone to teach me. I want to do things for my kids but being able to do this or buy a sewing machine was not something I could do, and this workshop is helping me to learn and helping my children to learn. I just want to say thank you," said Tamesha Cornelious, an ASPSF Scholarship recipient.
“SewingMachinesPlus’s generosity has been amazing: They answered all our needs. Local volunteers provided not only safety and sewing instruction but also added DIY projects that each single parent could do to help them with improving their homes, make curtains, décor, alter their nursing scrubs, and alter their children’s clothing," Hankins said.
“Watching the joy our single parents expressed as they sewed their first pillow, first quilt piece, was just amazing and this would not have been possible without the generosity of Sewingmachinesplus” Hankins continued. “Our volunteers work hard to help each of our recipients be successful as students and as a parent. Our wrap-around support includes job and life skills workshops. We have provided workshops for car maintenance, furniture DIY, job skills, budget, finance, couponing, and now sewing. Helping our single parents be successful not only in education but in life is really what this is all about, and our volunteers provide that extra support with the help of donors like SewingMachinesPlus.”
“I have always wanted to learn how to sew. I would have liked to sit with my grandma and learn, but that was not possible,” she said. “Today I was able to learn by people that I believe love me just the same as she does. I appreciate all the equipment and tools I have received. Thank you for helping me and my son,"said Dejasia Gist, an n ASPSF Scholarship recipient.
ASPSF also thanks St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Newport, Cleburne County Library, Wallisa Brown, and Viki Wray for your support in providing these workshops to the ASPSF Single Parent Scholarship Recipients in Jackson, Woodruff, Cleburne, and Independence Counties.
About Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund: For 30 years, Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund has worked to create stronger, more educated, and more self-sufficient families. ASPSF opens doors for low-income single parents, helping them pursue education, secure employment, and transform the future for their families. With the help of volunteers and community support, ASPSF creates multigenerational change, transforming lives for both single parents, and their children. For information about scholarships, volunteer opportunities, and ways to give, visit aspsf.org
