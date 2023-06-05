Shade Tree Jammers to perform at Visitor’s Center
The Shade Tree Jammers are performing at the William Carl Garner Visitor’s Center on Saturday, June 10 at 7 p.m. The long-time friends will play a selection of old-time music, including gospel, bluegrass and country on acoustic instruments. Admission is free
