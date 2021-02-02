The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert on Monday night about a possible scam.
“We have received a few reports today in which people have received phone calls from someone claiming to be a member of the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Chris Brown said in a press release. “The reports have stated that the caller has told people they have missed court or jury duty, etc., and that they would be arrested unless they sent a payment via credit card or Walmart gift card, etc.
Brown expressed further that the Sheriff’s Office does not accept payment for anything over the phone, and
we do not accept payments by credit card or Walmart gift card. It is also not a normal practice for the sheriff’s office to call anyone to inform them they’ve missed court or jury duty. If you receive a call like this, please hang up immediately and call the sheriff’s office to file a report, as this is most likely a scam. Never send payments over the phone unless you know who you are paying, and if you have any questions or concerns that it might be a scam, reach out to your local law enforcement agency for help.”
The phone number to reach the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department is (501) 362-8143.
