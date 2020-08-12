HEBER SPRINGS — In response to the growing number of fraud unemployment claims, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has asked those reporting such fraud have certain items of information ready when making the report.
Unemployment fraud claims continue to increase in the state and in the county. Local law enforcement, including police departments, are see new reports every week. The problem has been attributed to unemployment filing mechanisms changed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which no longer require in-person filing. With the ability to apply remotely, fraudsters are using stolen personal information to file claims.
The claims rarely succeed in the fraudster receiving a payment, due to the requirement for Workforce Services to check with an employer and confirm a person’s unemployment , as well as additional checks by the Department of Finance. These two agencies are also charged with investigating fraudulent claims.
The Arkansas Attorney General has also recently issued a press release due to the growing number of fraudulent unemployment claims.
From the sheriff’s office release:
“In order for our office to complete a detailed report, we are asking that you have the following information ready to provide for the victim of the fraud: Exact personal information used and whether it was accurate and current; and any paperwork either mailed to you from the previously mentioned state agencies, or from your employer.”
All fraudulent unemployment complaints are being investigated by the Department of Workforce Services. Reports being completed by the Sheriff’s Office are being provided to the victims, and should be turned in by the victims to the nearest Department of Workforce Services office to aid in their investigation.”
The sheriff’s office cautions against using any money issued by Workforce Services as the result of a fraud.
From the release:
“Should you be a victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim and receive an actual Debit card, please do not attempt to activate the card and use it, but turn it over to the Department of Workforce Services.”
Alternate means of reporting fraud other than local law enforcement are available.
From the release:
“If you wish to forego filing a report with the Sheriff’s Office, the below reporting information is provided by the Department of Workforce Services web site:
Send an email to ADWS.InternalAudit@ arkansas.gov.
Call 501-682-1058 to speak with the ADWS Fraud Investigation Unit. If the line is busy, leave a message
Visit the ADWS website, https://www.dws.arkansas. gov/, and fill out the secure fraud reporting form.”
The release from the Attorney Generals offices suggests additional steps if a fraud has been undertaken in your name.
From that release:
“Attorney General Rutledge released the following tips for those who believe they have been a victim of identity theft:
File a fraud alert with one of the three national credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion.
File a police report with your local law enforcement and get a copy of the report as soon as it is available.
For unemployment fraud, contact the Arkansas Department of Workforce Services’ fraud hotline at (501) 682-1058 or complete the secure fraud reporting form online at dws.arkansas.gov.
Get a copy of an identity theft booklet, which provides step-by-step instructions for dealing with identity thieves, including affidavits and forms for your financial institutions.
File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.
Cancel any accounts you believe have been compromised or have been opened fraudulently.
Consider placing a security freeze on your credit report to restrict access and help prevent additional instances of identity theft.
If fraudulent lines of credit have been opened in your name, then consider applying for an ID Theft Passport from the Attorney General’s office.”
In Arkansas, identity theft is a felony, with fines up to $25,000 plus restitution.
