Over the past several years, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office has taken possession of firearms related to criminal arrests and charges. Like other property, those firearms have been stored in the department’s evidence room pending the outcome of those criminal cases. In an effort to return the firearms to their rightful owners, the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office is issuing this public notice.
Individuals who have had firearms seized or being stored in evidence with the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office prior to 2019, are not convicted felons, and can prove ownership of said firearm(s) are requested to come to the Sheriff’s Office to reclaim their firearm(s). In order to reclaim your firearm(s), you will need to file a request at the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office and present proof of ownership, after which you will be contacted regarding the process of your firearm(s) being returned. Those wishing to file that request will be able to complete the paperwork during regular business hours at the Sheriff’s Office from Aug. 18 through Sept. 30.
