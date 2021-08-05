A Rogers man is dead after his vehicle struck a building in Greenbrier Tuesday night.
According to the Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Tyler Kelley, 20, was southbound on Hwy. 65 when his 2001 Mercury crossed all lanes of traffic and travelled through a ditch before becoming airborne and colliding with a building.
Weather conditions were reported as clear and road conditions were reported as dry.
