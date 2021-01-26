Soak up the Sun

On Friday, officials from Concord Public Schools, members of the community, and Entegrity hosted a Flip the Switch ceremony to celebrate the school’s new solar array.
The 341-kilowatt array, designed with a fixed tilt system, is located on three acres of school-owned land and will save the school over $17,000 a year in energy expenses, by taking advantage of third-party financing and federal investment tax credits. The reduction in operating expenses will allow the district to reinvest tax payer money back into the school’s budget.
Sen. Missy Irvin voted in support of the 2019 Solar Access Act that enabled this project by allowing public entities to take advantage of low-cost solar energy with third-party ownership, net metering, and grandfathering. After the law went into effect, Concord Public Schools followed Batesville School Districts, as one of the first school districts in the state to take advantage of it to reduce utility costs.
“I am thrilled to see the effects of this act in my own backyard. “By supporting solar development through legislation, these financial tools become more readily available to state agencies and Arkansas consumers, allowing them to take charge of their expenses and capitalize on the benefits of solar,” Irvin said.
Concord School District Superintendent, Dr. Kenneth Moore thanked Irvin and other Arkansas policy makers for giving small schools another tool to help students.
“We are constantly looking for ways to demonstrate leadership and increase the efficiency of our facilities. Taking advantage of the Solar Act was a no-brainer for school district leadership. This is a real commitment to the future of our community, facility, staff, and students.”
Sen. David Wallace, sponsor of the Solar Access Act congratulated the district.
“Seeing a small school like Concord be able to be independent and take charge of their expenses is exactly why I wrote and sponsored this bill. The low-cost energy solutions solar provides are a step in the right direction for Arkansas schools, and Superintendent Moore stepped up for his district. Having control over their energy spending will not only have a substantial effect on their finances and opportunity for their students; this economic development will have a lasting effect on the entire community for decades to come,” Wallace said.
Rick Vance, Regional Director of Entegrity said it is an honor to help school districts.
“When Concord Public Schools was presented the opportunity to reduce facility costs and improve the future for their students, they took it. Dr. Moore saw the value in this venture for the school and timed it perfectly with the new act to have the greatest impact on the district’s finances,” Vance said.
Two weeks ago the firm helped Cedar Ridge and Midland school districts mark their joint-venture of two solar arrays on the Cedar Ridge campus.
