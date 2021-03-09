Every county in Arkansas has the Single Parent Scholarship Fund program, something that makes it unique from other states.
Lawrie Music, Ms. National Woman of Achievement serves on the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Foundation board and she explained to the Batesville Rotary Club how the organization works and a new way to support single parents. Through the Sponsor a Scholar Program. Organizations or individuals can sponsor a scholar for one academic year with a gift of $3,000 or for one semester with a gift of $1,000.
The Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund was started in 1990. It helps single, widowed, divorced, and legally separated parents who are custodial parents of at least one child, or have a severely disabled adult dependent.
The scholarship funds are unique in that they can be used towards books and tuition, or paying bills such as buying gas or diapers or event food.
Additionally, the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund program helps recipients with mentoring, career coaching and developmental workshops, such as the Cooking on a Budget class where participants received a free slow-cooker.
The foundation also helps scholars with writing resumes and participating in mock interviews, basic car maintenance, and how to dress for the workplace.
All gifts are tax deductible. For more information on the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, visit aspsf.org.
