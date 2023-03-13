Star of Life Awards

Three Survival Flight EMS staff were awarded the “Star of Life Award” at the Arkansas State Capitol on March 8 for their roles as EMS professionals and in events they were involved in over the past year. . Each recipient was recognized for one or more events over the past year in which they made a difference to their patients. All three employees of Survival Flight EMS work in the Cleburne County and Heber Springs operation area. 

 By Survival Flight

