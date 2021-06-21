StoneBridge Assisted Living of Heber Springs has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program, presented by the leading association in long term and post-acute care, honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for seniors and people with disabilities.
“It is an honor to see StoneBridge receive national recognition for their hard work and dedication to caring for their residents,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director of the Arkansas Health Care Association. “We see first hand their commitment to providing quality care and improving the lives of their residents. This last year has been challenging for everyone and to see one of our facilities recognized for their excellence is exciting.”
Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance in order to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.
“We are incredibly thankful for the hard work and dedication of our staff,” said Janet Loftis, Executive Director at StoneBridge. “Our staff works tirelessly to care for their residents and it is great to see that hard work pay off with such incredible recognition.”
Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, StoneBridge may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving advanced levels of performance that meet the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award criteria.
“I applaud the resiliency of StoneBridge for taking this important step towards sustainable quality improvement while heroically protecting and caring for residents during one of the most challenging years in recent history,” said the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers Chair Tammy Kelly. “I encourage StoneBridge to continue on its path to becoming among the best in the country.”
The awards will be presented during AHCA/NCAL’s 72nd Convention and Expo in National Harbor, Maryland, Oct. 10-13.
