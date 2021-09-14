Summer Reading Program

The Cleburne County Library was pleased to give away a Fire HD 8 tablet at the Summer Reading Program closing. All children present who had completed the program were entered to win this special prize, and Lianna Cummer’s name was drawn. We are so proud of Lianna, who read over 350 books this summer

Summer Reading Program

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.