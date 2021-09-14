Summer Reading Program

Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Hard to Handle
- Adoptable Pet of the Week
- Scenes from the Fair
- Public servants discuss private business mandate
- Former cop gets 10 year sentence for stalking
- Pregnant girlfriend attacked
- Jose De Jesus Garcia Zavala
- Search and Rescue
- Troopers to use 'low profile' vehicles to target aggressive, distracted drivers
- PROFIT FROM IT: Exceptions to the 10% Penalty on Early IRA Withdrawals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Heber Springs, AR
Right Now
66°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 97%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 66°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:51:47 AM
- Sunset: 07:12:50 PM
- Dew Point: 65°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 87F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with more showers at times. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.