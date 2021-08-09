The Myeloma Center at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) is offering a new treatment for myeloma patients.
“This is exciting because this is the first cellular therapy product commercially available for myeloma patients,” said Myeloma Center clinical director Frits van Rhee, M.D. Ph.D.
Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy uses new technology to genetically modify a patient’s own immune cells (T-cells), enabling them to find and destroy cancer cells. T cells are a type of white blood cell integral to the immune system. The CAR T-cell immunotherapy, also known as ABECMA, arrived at the Myeloma Center this month.
ABECMA, approved by the Federal Drug Administration in late March, collects and genetically modifies the patient’s own T-cells by introducing an antibody fragment that specifically recognizes myeloma cells. ABECMA recognize a protein called B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) present on the surface of myeloma cells. The CAR T-cells rapidly expand after infusion and kill myeloma cells.
The CAR T-cell therapy is presently only approved for myeloma patients who have had multiple relapses or do not respond to any of the standard myeloma drugs.
