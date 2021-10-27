Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 55F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.