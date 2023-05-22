Cleburne County Community Foundation, an affiliate of Arkansas Community Foundation, announced more than $31,000 in Giving Tree Grants for nonprofits. These grant awards Cleburne County were presented at a Grant Reception on May 2 at the Breakin’ Bread in Heber Springs.
Cleburne County Community Foundation board members, grantees and fundholders came together at a Grant Reception on May 2 at Breakin’ Bread, a nonprofit in Heber Springs. Guests were served a meal by Breakin’ Bread – the same meal that the organization would be serving each week: pork roast, potatoes, carrots, green beans and a roll. The desserts were provided by Cleburne County Community Foundation.
“We had an amazing evening with great attendance. It is an honor to work with our nonprofits, like Breakin’ Bread, to showcase the work they do on a weekly basis,” said Susan Vowels, executive director of Cleburne County Community Foundation. Each of the grants were presented by CCCF board members and then the nonprofit was able to showcase their work in the county.
“Our Giving Tree program is our flagship grantmaking program. It represents our commitment to and the importance of local decision making to meet local needs,” said Heather Larkin, president and CEO of the Community Foundation. “Funding for our Giving Tree grants comes from individuals and families within our affiliate areas who want to improve their community. These endowments provide a permanent source of funding for local charitable causes.”
This year grant recipients include:
Heber Springs Elementary School – Early Literacy
Quitman HIPPY – Early Literacy
Westside GF Elementary – Early Literacy
NLC Outreach – Food Security
Fields of Boaz – Food Security
Heber Springs Humane Society – Animal welfare
The Genesis Project – Needs for Victims
Cleburne County Agency on Aging – Handicap door
The Otherside – Replacement of water heaters
Greers Ferry EMS – Medical instruments for the ambulance
Heber Springs Counselor’s Fund – Student needs
Breakin Bread – Replacement of the breaker box
The CALL – Needs for foster children
Cleburne County Community Foundation makes grants through the Giving Tree program annually. The next grant cycle will begin in January 2024. More information about Community Foundation grants is available at www.arcf.org or contact Susan Vowels at cleburnecounty@arcf.org.
Arkansas Community Foundation, a statewide nonprofit organization, provides resources, insight and inspiration to build better Arkansas communities – communities where our kids will want to raise their kids. The Community Foundation is the largest grantmaker in the state in the number of grants made each year. Since 1976, the Foundation has provided more than $393 million to nonprofits. The Foundation staff works directly with donors, professional advisors and nonprofits to help strengthen Arkansas communities through strategic philanthropy and focusing on local needs. Its assets rank among the top 60 out of more than 800 community foundations in the United States. Serving statewide and local initiatives, the Community Foundation helps connect those who want to give to causes they care about. Contributions to Arkansas Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
