The University of Arkansas Department of Theatre invites all to celebrate new works, new worlds and new theatrical archetypes during the ArkType New Works Festival: Pandemic Edition from Jan. 29 to Feb. 13.
The festival is going virtual this year and will feature plays-in-process by current Department of Theatre M.F.A. playwrights, including Adrienne Dawes, Brendan Beseth, Lauren Ferebee and Sarah Loucks, as well as a short new play by assistant professor and head of the M.F.A. Program in Playwriting, John Walch.
All performances are free and open to the public, but reservations are strongly encouraged to receive timely and convenient notifications to the online viewing.
Reservations can be made online at uark.universitytickets.com.
While this year’s festival is being delivered remotely, Walch said “the essential work of developing the text is in place and these circumstances are challenging writers to reimagine their process.”
Lauren Ferebee, a third-year M.F.A. candidate in playwriting, agreed, adding that “the pandemic has made me confront my own relationship as a theatrical writer to liveness.”
Ferebee’s experimental multimedia, called S1ST3RS, is part of the festival and is a multimedia re-mix of memory and longing through the lens of Anton Chekhov’s Three Sisters.
“I am interrogating anew what elements of theatre are essential for a text, and in light of that have chosen to collaborate with artists from the music and experimental media departments of the university so we can explore together what liveness means, how it exists in the digital age, and what audience experience possibilities exist with a multimedia approach to making,” she said.
