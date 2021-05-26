Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially early. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 78F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.