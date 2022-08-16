FAYETTEVILLE – Michelle Davis was hired recently through a partnership between the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) and Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care (AFMC) to help people in Cleburne County navigate the health care system.
As an embedded community health worker, Davis is available to answer basic health care questions and provide education and resources to the public. Community health workers work within their communities to help the public get the care they need and answer essential health care-related questions, such as when someone should see a doctor, and information about vaccines.
“We are so pleased to work with Michelle to provide the people of Cleburne County with a new resource as we enter the next, and hopefully final, stage of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephanie Kruger, associate director of Community Programs in the UAMS Office of Community Health & Research. “We’re also excited to work with AFMC and the Cleburne County community as we work to create a better state of health for all people in Arkansas.”
To contact Michelle Davis with health- or vaccine-related questions, call 501-631-0814.
