The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) Institute for Digital Health and Innovation is launching specialized, 24/7 digital health services for victims of sexual assault. This unique care platform will be part of the Sexual Assault Assessment Program in emergency departments and crisis centers across the state.
Through real-time video technology, UAMS will partner with emergency departments and crisis centers in rural and underserved communities to provide trauma-informed, patient-centered care to patients who have experienced sexual violence. Local clinicians are virtually connected with experienced Sexual Assault Forensic Examiners (SAFE) or Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE). Together, clinicians provide medical-forensic sexual assault examinations at no cost to the patient.
“This new digital health program increases accessibility to expert resources and allows us to provide victims with the care and support they need,” said institute director Joseph Sanford, M.D. “By expanding our reach, we can help more victims and also provide assistance to law enforcement as needed.”
UAMS SANE assistant director Sherrie Searcy, RN, BSN, SANE-A, added, “This program ensures patients have access to expert care, regardless of where they live.”
Arkansas is one of four demonstration sites in the country to receive federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime to establish digital health sexual assault services that will improve care, access and quality of sexual assault forensic exams.
Various UAMS digital health programs have collaborated to implement the TeleSAFE/TeleSANE program, which will also include activities and outreach opportunities to educate their respective communities on sexual assault.
