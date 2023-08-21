Ugly duckling wall turns into beautiful swan mural

The latest urban artwork to beautify Heber Springs is a mural paying homage to the trumpeter swans that migrate to Magness Lake, east of town. The new mural is on the side of The Gathering Room, an event space at 415 W. Main Street.

 By Sara Greene

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.