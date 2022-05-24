Starting in late February 2022, several brands of infant formula were recalled by the FDA due to potential contamination from Cronobacter, a food borne pathogen that can be deadly in newborns. These recalls, along with supply chain issues and the closure of infant formula production facilities, led to a shortage of available infant formula from retail stores.
Retail stores have placed limits on the number of infant formula cans that customers can purchase at one time.
Health and Safety Recommendations
Do not dilute formula or try to make it last longer by feeding your infant less formula. This can lead to serious side effects due to lower calorie intake as well as lower electrolyte intake in infants.
Do not try to make your own formula at home and do not use formula made by friends or family. Infant formula Is a very complex product that requires specific nutrients for your child. Avoid formula recipes found on the internet, as these have not been tested by the FDA and may cause your child harm. Also avoid formulas made in other countries, since they may not be safe or may not contain the correct nutrients for your child.
Do not purchase more formula than your child can consume in two to three weeks. This makes the shortage worse and may lead to other families not being able to find formula.
What you can do
1. Contact your pediatrician first. They may have samples of formula that you can use to supplement what you can buy from the store. Pediatricians may also have stock of specialized formulas that regular stores do not have.
2. If there is a stock of formula that is not the normal formula that you feed your child, it is OK to switch to a different brand (or even a generic one), since most formulations are similar across different brands. Avoid switching from cow milk protein-based formula to soy, unless directed by a pediatrician.
3. Call smaller stores like family-owned pharmacies and convenience stores to check their stock of infant formula. You can also sign up to receive samples from formula companies to try their products. They will send you coupons that you can use at the store.
