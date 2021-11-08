The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office reminds landowners adjacent to public lands around Greers Ferry Lake that contract maintenance crews will be conducting boundary line maintenance along an 88-mile section of government boundary.
The work will start in the vicinity of Old Highway 25 Recreation Area in Cleburne County, head south across the dam, then west through the Heber Springs and Eden Isle areas and finish up in Choctaw Bay in Van Buren County.
The maintenance work is being conducted by Barnett Resource Management under contract from USACE. The contractor is reestablishing the existing USACE boundary line. Work includes locating survey monuments, clearing brush along the boundary line on the public land side, replacing and painting boundary line posts and painting trees in between the survey monuments to serve as reference points. The public may see maintenance crews working around their neighborhoods and walking on the public land behind their homes or properties.
Missing boundary monuments will be reestablished at a later date by USACE officials. Encroachments and trespasses onto public property will be documented.
