The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will open the Summer Regular and Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program effective July 19. This is for electric assistance only. For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Shelby King at our Faulkner County Support Office at (501) 358-8653 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034. In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator, at 877-699-6924 or at 504 S. 4th St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. In White County, please contact Ashlee Dobbs, Community Services Coordinator, at 501-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.
