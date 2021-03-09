The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has updated our COVID-19 vaccination priority group to reflect a significant increase in vaccine supplies within their network.
Veterans must already receive care at VA or be eligible to receive care at VA in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. As of March 2, the current veteran patient groups eligible for the vaccine are:
Eligible veterans 50 and older.
Eligible high-risk veterans such as those in our Community Living Center and other congregate living settings, homeless veterans, hemodialysis patients, transplant patients, those with spinal cord injuries, those with unstable diabetes, and chemotherapy patients.
Eligible veterans employed as essential frontline workers (aged 18 and older) such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector as well as daycare workers who have not yet received the first doses.
Eligible veterans younger than 50 with underlying medical conditions, as determined by the CDC.
Eligible Veterans can call either 501-257-1978 or 888-357-1978 to schedule an appointment for a vaccine.
The CAVHS vaccine clinic at John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock is open Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; walk-ins are accepted until 2:30 p.m. The vaccine clinic at Eugene J. Towbin VA Medical Center in North Little Rock is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; walk-ins are accepted until 2:30 p.m.
The mobile vaccination teams cover eight Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs), Home Based Primary Care patients, and the Day Treatment Center in downtown Little Rock.
Hot Springs CBOC – Mondays
Russellville and Searcy CBOCs – Tuesdays
El Dorado and Pine Bluff CBOCs – Wednesdays
Conway and Mena CBOCs – Thursdays
Mountain Home CBOC and Day Treatment Center – Fridays
