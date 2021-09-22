Van Buren County producers and commercial applicators will have the opportunity to dispose of their outdated and unused pesticides during a collection event on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The events will take place on Nov. 1 at the Conway County Road Shop, 33 Southern Valley Dr., Morrilton and Nov. 2 in Marshal at Old Shirt Factory, 201 Factory Rd. Both days the pickup will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The pesticide collection is free and is made available through funding from the Arkansas Abandoned Pesticide Trust Fund. Products that will be accepted are outdated, discontinued or unwanted agricultural pesticides. These pesticides may include older products that are more toxic, such as arsenicals, DDT, silvex, heptachlor, dieldrin, lindane and toxaphene.
Many old pesticides cannot legally be used or disposed of through usual means, such as landfills. If you have pesticides that fall into this category, plan on bringing your pesticides to this event.
The purpose of this collection is to promote a safer and cleaner environment by reducing the amount of pesticides that could potentially contaminate the drinking water, groundwater, streams, rivers and lakes across the state. To date the pesticide collections have brought in over 5 million pounds of unwanted materials from 75 counties.
If you’re interested in bringing your pesticides to the event, contact the Van Buren County Farm Bureau office at 501-745-2117 to pre-register. Any identifying information, such as name and address, will be removed from the registration form so that anonymity may be provided. Contact your county agent at 501-745-7117 for information on safely transporting your chemicals to the event location.
