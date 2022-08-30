Veterans Coffee Call

There was a good turnout at the recent Veterans Coffee Call at Arrows Cafe & BBQ in Heber Springs. All Veterans are invited to visit every Tuesday morning for a cup and to make friends. This group of Veterans came from Tumbling Shoals AR VFW Post 3543, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 and DAV. David “Toe” & Sam Gilchrist, Heber Springs; Bill “Rhino” Morton, Searcy; Frank Cahill, Heber Springs; Steve Pilkington, “Tazman,” Heber Springs; a new visitor, Phillip; Daughter and Arrows server Madelynn Moore and her dad (owner of Arrows), Navy Veteran Earl Moore, Heber Springs; Tom & Candace Wyant, Searcy; Jack “Nitrox” & Jane “ Bubbles” Lindsey, Heber Springs; Robert “Crash” Lawson, Mt. Vernon; Tom “Sparky” Saunders, Romance; Lesley Dennis, “Storm!” Searcy; and Richard Krone, “Vulture,” Heber Springs.

 Photo by Gina Pilkinton

