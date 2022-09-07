Veterans donate school supplies to The Call

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3543, 1989 N. Heber Springs Road, in Tumbling Shoals, brought backpacks and school supplies to The Call of Cleburne County, an organization that helps foster parents and foster children, mobilizing the Christian community to provide a future and hope to children in Arkansas foster care. From left to right, Terry Kemp, VFW Post 3543 Commander, Tumbling Shoals. Richard Krone, “Vulture” VFW & Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8, Heber Springs. Sara Burrough, The Call Cleburne Co. Heber Springs. Frank Cahill, VFW, Heber Springs. Steve Pilkington, “Tazman” VFW & CVMA, Heber Springs. Tom Sanders “Sparky,” VFW & CVMA, Romance. David Gilchrist “TOE,” VFW & CVMA, Heber Springs. (Taking photographs Bill Morton, “Rhino”, VFW & CVMA, Searcy.